Do you know how long it’s been since a Cardinals pitcher had 4 RBIs in a single game?

17 days, actually.

BUT STILL!!!

Take a look at Carlos Martinez’s thunderstick:

That was 3, but he wasn’t done:

"LOL all four runs scored in this game have been driven in by Carlos Martinez. I love this game." – @HighStarkSunday #stlcards pic.twitter.com/qCl7d8F1KL — cardinalsgifs (@cardinalsgifs) May 9, 2017

He showed some above average pitching, too:

And just like that, the Cardinals are sitting atop the NL Central with a .5 game lead over the Cincinnati Reds. They’re 3 games over .500 for the first time in 2017 and winners of 4 in a row (averaging 7.5 runs/game during the win streak).

Things are looking up after a bleak start. Even the President recently jumped on board the bandwagon:

Yesterday, the #STLCards won a tremendous victory in 14 innings, while the totally overrated Cubs played all night and lost in 18. Sad! — Cardinals Trump (@CardinalsTrump) May 8, 2017

Martinez’s impressive start was almost enough for people to quit talking about his hair.

Almost.

@Kenny_Wallace @Cardinals @Tsunamy27 Hair extensions = No Wins, No Hits…No hair extensions = 1 win, 2 hits, 4 RBIs! — Darryll Weil (@CaptainWeil) May 9, 2017

@Tsunamy27 don't change the hair again. Catching fire 🔥 — Alex Sanders (@soccersanders) May 9, 2017

@Cardinals @Tsunamy27 He cut the hair now back to balling! 🙌🏾 — Jizzle Stojacovic (@DatBoyJay7) May 8, 2017

The Cardinals face Dan Straily tonight, who has been averaging only 5 innings per start this season with a beefy 4.65 ERA. It’s a chance for Adam Wainwright to get his record back to even (currently 2-3) while ratcheting down his 6.30 ERA and 1.97 WHIP.

Or just hit 5 RBIs to one-up Carlos.

Either way.

Photo: Edwardsville Intelligencer