Do you know how long it’s been since a Cardinals pitcher had 4 RBIs in a single game?
17 days, actually.
BUT STILL!!!
Take a look at Carlos Martinez’s thunderstick:
That was 3, but he wasn’t done:
He showed some above average pitching, too:
And just like that, the Cardinals are sitting atop the NL Central with a .5 game lead over the Cincinnati Reds. They’re 3 games over .500 for the first time in 2017 and winners of 4 in a row (averaging 7.5 runs/game during the win streak).
Things are looking up after a bleak start. Even the President recently jumped on board the bandwagon:
Martinez’s impressive start was almost enough for people to quit talking about his hair.
Almost.
The Cardinals face Dan Straily tonight, who has been averaging only 5 innings per start this season with a beefy 4.65 ERA. It’s a chance for Adam Wainwright to get his record back to even (currently 2-3) while ratcheting down his 6.30 ERA and 1.97 WHIP.
Or just hit 5 RBIs to one-up Carlos.
Either way.
Photo: Edwardsville Intelligencer