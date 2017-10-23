Posted byon
So this happened today:
It’s hard to find anything that #STLCards Twitter is 100% in agreement on, but bringing Jose Oquendo back as third-base/defensive coach was met with universal acclaim.
Seriously.
And then the Cards add this (slightly popular) guy, too?
Not a bad Monday.
At all.
And since we’re already on YouTube, let’s go ahead and remember a couple other Willie moments.
Where do I get one of those parkas, BTW?
The off-season is off and running for the Cardinals.
Photo: Moo Moo Pets