Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Cards Diaspora
Jose Oquendo & Wille McGee Join 2018 Cardinals Coaching Staff
Posted by on October 23, 2017

So this happened today:

It’s hard to find anything that #STLCards Twitter is 100% in agreement on, but bringing Jose Oquendo back as third-base/defensive coach was met with universal acclaim.

Seriously.

And then the Cards add this (slightly popular) guy, too?

Not a bad Monday.

At all.

And since we’re already on YouTube, let’s go ahead and remember a couple other Willie moments.

Where do I get one of those parkas, BTW?

The off-season is off and running for the Cardinals.

Photo: Moo Moo Pets