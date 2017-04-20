There aren’t many rules on this site.
But one that we do have? Cover all things Rick Ankiel.
Our old pal has been in the news quite a bit this past month. He’s promoting a new book, so he’s availed himself to the media. This, by no means, is a comprehensive list of Rick Ankiel things that you many be interested in.
But it’s a start.
Scott Van Pelt’s ‘1 Big Thing’:
HBO’s Real Sports:
If you subscribe to HBO (log-in required), you can watch the full segment here.
InsideSTL:
Facetiming w/ Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest:
First pitch at Busch Stadium:
In the broadcast booth during Cardinals game:
NewsTalk 97.1:
KSDK 5 On Your Side:
550 KTRS:
MLB Network:
And you know what, you’re still here… why not?
Even though he chose CardsDiaspora.com as (pretty much literally) the one outlet he didn’t use to promote, I guess it’s still cool if you go buy his book.
Photo: Sporting News