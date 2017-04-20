Quantcast
Keeping Tabs On The Rick Ankiel Media Tour
Posted by on April 20, 2017

There aren’t many rules on this site.

But one that we do have? Cover all things Rick Ankiel.

Our old pal has been in the news quite a bit this past month. He’s promoting a new book, so he’s availed himself to the media. This, by no means, is a comprehensive list of Rick Ankiel things that you many be interested in.

But it’s a start.

Scott Van Pelt’s ‘1 Big Thing’:

HBO’s Real Sports:

If you subscribe to HBO (log-in required), you can watch the full segment here.

InsideSTL:

Facetiming w/ Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest:

First pitch at Busch Stadium:

In the broadcast booth during Cardinals game:

NewsTalk 97.1:

KSDK 5 On Your Side:

550 KTRS:

MLB Network:

And you know what, you’re still here… why not?

Even though he chose CardsDiaspora.com as (pretty much literally) the one outlet he didn’t use to promote, I guess it’s still cool if you go buy his book.

Photo: Sporting News