There aren’t many rules on this site.

But one that we do have? Cover all things Rick Ankiel.

Our old pal has been in the news quite a bit this past month. He’s promoting a new book, so he’s availed himself to the media. This, by no means, is a comprehensive list of Rick Ankiel things that you many be interested in.

But it’s a start.

Scott Van Pelt’s ‘1 Big Thing’:

HBO’s Real Sports:

If you subscribe to HBO (log-in required), you can watch the full segment here.

InsideSTL:

Facetiming w/ Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest:

First pitch at Busch Stadium:

Look who came out to catch Rick Ankiel's ceremonial 1st pitch, his former #STLCards teammate Mike Matheny https://t.co/5gICyjwxwH pic.twitter.com/TAMm1kAFQl — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) April 19, 2017

In the broadcast booth during Cardinals game:

.@TheeRickAnkiel joined the @FSMidwest booth to talk about his career, transitioning from a pitcher to an outfielder, and his new book. pic.twitter.com/xiEdKD8NuX — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 19, 2017

NewsTalk 97.1:

KSDK 5 On Your Side:

Rick Ankiel, former @Cardinals pitcher and outfielder, releases new book https://t.co/aNwGKb91kw #TISL — KSDK 5 On Your Side (@ksdknews) April 18, 2017

550 KTRS:

MLB Network:

And you know what, you’re still here… why not?

Even though he chose CardsDiaspora.com as (pretty much literally) the one outlet he didn’t use to promote, I guess it’s still cool if you go buy his book.

Photo: Sporting News