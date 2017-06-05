I have a buddy named John.

John is in the process of growing a beard. He’s about 10 or so days in.

I’ve never been able to grow a beard. At least not one that would pass for acceptable outside of freshman year in high school. But people that can grow beards say that the first month or so is the roughest.

Last night, in the midst of a Cardinals conversation on What’s App, John’s beard odyssey went from 0 to 100 real quick:

I’m in the eastern time zone, so not soon after this was posted John Jay singled home Anthony Rizzo and the Cubs completed the first sweep against the Cardinals in Wrigley Field since 2006.

They now stand 12 games below the shave mark.

+++++

The Cardinals are in a dark place at the moment. And no matter what stat you find to try and bring joy to the season, an equal and more devastating stat comes back over the top.

To wit:

The Cards have the best starting ERA in the majors over the last 17 games yet they are 5-12. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) June 4, 2017

The Cardinals now have a losing record at home, on the road and overall. They’ve fallen 2.5 games off the pace in the division and are 5.5 back in the Wild Card race. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games. They gave the Cubs the kickstart to their season they desperately needed.

They are meme-able:

Piscotty with the slide tackle on DeJong — Dominic (@FCDominic18) June 5, 2017

This feels bad, right?

I think the reason it feels so bad is because there aren’t any easy solutions.

There isn’t an injured star that will be returning to the line up. There isn’t much more you can ask from your starters. There isn’t a huge trade to be made. There isn’t a blue-chip prospect waiting to get the call up to The Show.

The Cardinals are either going to play better and win more. Or they’re not.

+++++

Being on the broom end of a sweep sucks.

When it’s the Cubs doing the sweeping? Ugh. UUUUGGGH.

We knew that run of 10 games against the Rockies, Dodgers and Cubs was going to be tough. And it turned out to be just as bad as was feared. But let’s maybe give the Cards one more series before we fully meltdown?

They’re headed to Cincinnati today:

Reds are in last place in NL Central

Reds have lost 2 in a row and 6 of last 10

Reds are 5 games under .500

Let’s see what happens. Let’s see if the Cardinals can win a series for the first time since May 14th.

If not?

*sigh* *hands thrown up* *sobbing*

Photo: STLToday