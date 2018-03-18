I will readily admit that I’ve been more checked out on this spring training season than most.

I moved cities. Changed jobs. Got married (kidding, mom, kidding – need a girlfriend first).

But as I’m settling in and checking back on what I missed?

Well…

(crickets)

8 days and 8 games are left in spring training and the opening day roster is starting to take shape.

Today the following players were optioned to AAA Memphis:

Carson Kelly

Jack Flaherty

John Gant

Ryan Sherriff

Breyvic Valera

Oscar Mercado

That leaves 40 players in MLB camp for the last full week of spring ball. 29 are on the 40-man roster and at least 1 move will need to be made to get a backup catcher on the 25-man.

The Cardinals are 12-10 in Grapefruit League play (middle of the pack in NL).

They haven’t suffered any major injuries.

Haven’t had anyone completely wet the bed (although Carson Kelly’s 3-30 March made the decision to have him start everyday in Memphis easier).

And they haven’t had any serious drama unless you want to count Marp not hitting leadoff.

The most interesting thing happening in Jupiter has probably been Matt Carpenter and Adam Wainwright’s #ScareGames2018:

And just like that.. I’m back in the game!! @UncleCharlie50 #scaregames2018 never saw it coming!! 2-1 !!! Let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/jCpSJUthvJ — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) March 15, 2018

This week the team will start to get people settled into their normal roles and amp up the innings played by the starters.

Opening day comes early in 2018. Next Thursday you’ll have real Cardinals baseball played in New York City.

Maybe.

Key details are still TBD, but yet another #noreaster is possible next week as #spring officially arrives. https://t.co/CnHinl5Xkd pic.twitter.com/cgRt7ksIrh — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) March 15, 2018

Basically, if you did or did not like what the Cardinals did in the off-season, your opinion on the matter probably hasn’t changed much the past three weeks.

It’s been a low-key month.

At least we have college hoops again next weekend.

