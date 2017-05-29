Sunday afternoon, Paul DeJong hit a home run in his first major league at bat.

First career at-bat? Make it memorable, Paul DeJong. pic.twitter.com/mt0FIZ4cfu — MLB (@MLB) May 28, 2017

As the final out was recorded, Dan McLaughlin lamented of how special of a moment this was for Paul.

He’s right. For sure.

Mr. DeJong will never, ever forget what he was doing on May 28th, 2017.

If you didn’t know that the Cardinals had just dropped their 4th straight series or that DeJong’s home run would have tied the game had the bullpen not surrendered 4 runs in the bottom of the 8th, you could almost get lost in the euphoria coming from the booth.

Or, do Dan and Jim (Edmonds) know something we don’t?

After dropping 2 of 3 to the Rockies, the Cardinals have actually GAINED ground in the NL Central. With 2 games in hand, they are technically in 2nd place ahead of the Cubs.

You can count me as a card-carrying member of the ‘no way the Cubs will be this bad all season long’ club. And I’m not quite ready to break out the scissors and cut it up.

But…

Hey Chicago what do ya say, the Dodgers swept the Cubs today — Dodgers Talk (@LaDodgersTalk) May 28, 2017

Maybe the NL Central is just going to be a garbage division and the Cardinals don’t really need to win games against the Giants, Red Sox, Dodgers or Rockies. As long as they beat the teams in the division, they’re good?

It’s almost June and there’s little evidence to the contrary.

So let’s celebrate DeJong’s home run with zest. And not worry much about the red-hot Dodgers coming to St. Louis for 4 games (8-2 in their last 10).

Nope.

As long as the Cards take 2 of 3 from Chicago next weekend, all will be well.

