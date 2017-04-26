“LOOK!”
“Go ahead and look at what you did.”
Ever get told that as a kid?
Generally when I heard it, wasn’t because I did something awesome. Nope. It was because I made a mess. A big mess.
MLB cancelled the Cardinals v Blue Jays game Wednesday evening, giving the Cards more time to look at what they did last night. Spoiler alert: they made a mess. (I’m embedding the Mike Matheny press conference below. I promise you have better things to do than watch… but just in case you don’t trust me – it’s there.)
Look at what they’ve done the whole season.
LOOK!
Even if the Cardinals would have pulled out a win last night, I’m not sure it should have counted as a whole win. The Blue Jays were begging to take the L, but the Birds were insistent that, no, no, no… WE’LL take the L – you’re the guests here.
Worse?
You ready to see Yadi get Superman’d in every highlight package from now until the end of time?
Because it’s coming.
(In fairness, that was a dope slide – one of the best ever.)
This whole ‘look’ theme sparked a memory of one of the first viral videos I can remember… the ‘Look At This Car’ clip:
Internet was a much simpler place back in 2010.
Anyway…
All that stuff about the Cardinals being in a good place? Cardinals are 2 games out… from the worst record in the National League. Maybe I jumped the gun a little bit.
Photo: YouTube