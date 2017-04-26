“LOOK!”

“Go ahead and look at what you did.”

Ever get told that as a kid?

Generally when I heard it, wasn’t because I did something awesome. Nope. It was because I made a mess. A big mess.

MLB cancelled the Cardinals v Blue Jays game Wednesday evening, giving the Cards more time to look at what they did last night. Spoiler alert: they made a mess. (I’m embedding the Mike Matheny press conference below. I promise you have better things to do than watch… but just in case you don’t trust me – it’s there.)

Matheny: "Missed plays, we've got to get better. Getting guys in, we've got to get better. Same things we've been saying." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/bTLP54UX3T — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) April 26, 2017

Look at what they’ve done the whole season.

LOOK!

Update on the #STLCards defensive rankings:

Errors – 30th

DRS – 30th

Fielding %- 30th

Fangraphs' D Rating – 30th

Fielding Efficiency – 29th — Kevin Wheeler Show (@WheelerShow101) April 26, 2017

Even if the Cardinals would have pulled out a win last night, I’m not sure it should have counted as a whole win. The Blue Jays were begging to take the L, but the Birds were insistent that, no, no, no… WE’LL take the L – you’re the guests here.

Worse?

You ready to see Yadi get Superman’d in every highlight package from now until the end of time?

Because it’s coming.

"I told you I wasn't gonna slide." – Chris Coghlan. pic.twitter.com/EkONGvKmqJ — Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) April 26, 2017

(In fairness, that was a dope slide – one of the best ever.)

This whole ‘look’ theme sparked a memory of one of the first viral videos I can remember… the ‘Look At This Car’ clip:

Internet was a much simpler place back in 2010.

Anyway…

All that stuff about the Cardinals being in a good place? Cardinals are 2 games out… from the worst record in the National League. Maybe I jumped the gun a little bit.

Let’s Go Blues!

