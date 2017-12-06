Pretty much any hour now, Gio Stanton will become the biggest addition to the St. Louis Cardinals 2018 squad.

But as of Wednesday night, the reigning (and only) highlight of the STL HOT STOVE season is new pitcher Miles Mikolas formerly of the S̶a̶n̶ ̶F̶r̶a̶n̶c̶i̶s̶c̶o̶ Yomiuri Giants.

Yeah, he’s been pretty good in Japan.

Yeah, he’s a nice addition to the team and will compete for a position in the starting rotation.

But we’re all here for one reason… to see him eat a lizard.

So here he is eating a lizard (back when he was with the Padres):

Not much more you need to know.

Get ready for a Market Street parade come early November.

And, in fact, I’m not sure if we even need Stanton anymore.

PS – apologies for the exaggerated article art above. He didn’t eat a lizard that big, obviously.

Photo: PNG Mart | HT Deadspin