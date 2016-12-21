Welcome to Cardinals Crapmas 2016.

Years ago, our friend HMW created Cardinals Crapmas to celebrate all the crap Cardinals gifts that fans of every age would be receiving over the upcoming holidays. And every December since, we’ve found more than enough material to keep this bit going.

So join us in our annual celebration of Cardinals things that people are actually buying other people in 2016…

Day 10: These Cupcake Rings

I’m not in the day to day grind of the pastry biz, so I had to Google what a ‘cupcake ring’ actually was.

Turns out they’re just toy rings you stick in cupcakes.

I’m assuming that’s what these are?

I guess these also could be something else, but I’m not going any deeper into the internet cupcake world today and Amazon only gives us 1 pic.

As far as Cardinals branded items, these seem to be a reasonable deal?

Photo: Art of Dessert