Welcome to Cardinals Crapmas 2016.

Years ago, our friend HMW created Cardinals Crapmas to celebrate all the crap Cardinals gifts that fans of every age would be receiving over the upcoming holidays. And every December since, we’ve found more than enough material to keep this bit going.

So join us in our annual celebration of Cardinals things that people are actually buying other people in 2016…

Day 11: This Hammer

Hammers do hard work.

You can spend 36 bucks on this cute Cardinals hammer. Or you can go to Home Depot and get a real monster of a hammer for 36 bucks.

If you have a loved one that uses hammers on a regular basis, do yourself a solid and get them a Home Depot gift card for 36 dollars and let your hammering loved one pick their own hammer.

Trust me.

Photo: Prop Agenda