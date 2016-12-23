Welcome to Cardinals Crapmas 2016.

Years ago, our friend HMW created Cardinals Crapmas to celebrate all the crap Cardinals gifts that fans of every age would be receiving over the upcoming holidays. And every December since, we’ve found more than enough material to keep this bit going.

So join us in our annual celebration of Cardinals things that people are actually buying other people in 2016…

Day 12: This Fan

August in Busch Stadium can get sticky. 90 degrees with 200% humidity?

You could use a fan.

I’m not totally sure you can actually bring this portable device into the stadium, but I am totally sure that if you wear it, you’re going to be one of the most desired men or women in St. Louis.

So prepare accordingly.

That’s a wrap for Cardinals Crapmas 2016.

Photo: YouTube