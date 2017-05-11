There are two things in life that Cardinals fans want:
1) A Cardinals win.
2) An ice cold beer.
Reggie Wayne appears to be a true Cardinals fan.
And our dude was down in Miami last night to support the Birds get their second straight series sweep:
Thankfully the Cardinals were able to focus and power through for the comeback win, even though a lady behind home plate was flashing the pitchers. That link is NSFW, BTW.
Mr. Wayne, the former Indianapolis Colts receiving great joins a long and storied list of famous people that have shown love to the Cardinals:
- Rickie Fowler
- Joe Nichols
- Jon Hamm
- John Goodman
- 2Pac
- Andy Cohen
- Karlie Kloss
- Kenny Wallace
- Billy Bob Thorton
- Joe Maddon
- Nelly
- Jenna Fischer
- Luke Bryan
- Axl Rose
- Chris Brown
- Paula Deen
You know what… we’ll just stop the list there.
Point is – Reggie Wayne is one of the most underrated receivers in NFL history and should obviously be in the Hall of Fame.
Photo: Colts