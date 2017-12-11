I’m confused?

Giancarlo Stanton isn’t coming to St. Louis?

Even after we helped him shop for a house? And told him all the things he should know about the city? And had Andy Cohen make the final plea?

Well, this is a real pisser, Gio.

Not good.

At all.

+++++

I wish I could say it’s been a fun two-month fling with Stanton.

But ‘fling’ is probably much too strong a word for how the (now) Yankees slugger thought of the Cardinals.

Yes, there was a date.

But as we sat at home and stared at our phone and waited for a text, Gio didn’t think twice about our evening together.

And no matter how good a match his parents thought we’d be… turns out we couldn’t make him fall in love.

If I’m being totally honest?

I didn’t think there was a great chance we’d be seeing the reigning NL MVP wearing the Birds on the Bat to start the 2018 season.

A chance, sure. Never better than 50/50.

Those posts above? Mainly written to amuse myself.

And now, finally, after seeing him don a NYY cap earlier today at the Winter Meetings, we can assume that the deal is officially done and we can put this whole saga to bed.

Giancarlo Stanton tells Marlins fans to “hang in there” and "watch from afar if you're going to watch" https://t.co/p3mR9RbPUp pic.twitter.com/lruA4VxAv0 — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) December 11, 2017

On to the next one.

+++++

Digital fist bump to the Cardinals for trying to land the big one. I don’t think that anyone will ever fault them for shooting their shot.

What comes next, though?

That’s the real litmus test.

The Cardinals have work to do. Can’t wait to see what happens.

And by ‘see what happens’ I mean ‘please sign Machado and Harper next offseason’.

