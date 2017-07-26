It’s been a trying season for Cardinals fans.

Call it what you want, but the 2017 team has been the baseball embodiment of a slow-motion stumble since leaving the blocks in early April. No success has gone unpunished.

You needed a break.

Cue THE BADERS.

Harrison Bader, the son, had been playing baseball in Memphis for the Cardinals AAA team, and finally got the call up to the Big Show on Tuesday.

This is obviously a moment that no player would ever forget. But because it’s the Bader family, a fresh face doesn’t just show up at the ballpark.

Noooooo…

Louis Bader, the dad, is going to give his son a ride to Busch Stadium for his first MLB game all the way from Memphis.

When the #Cardinals sent a car for him, Harrison Bader took his dad for a ride. @Ortizkicks explains: https://t.co/qrvcn7IQCI via @stltoday — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 26, 2017

Is it just like you’re picturing?

It’s just like you’re picturing:

Harrison began walking toward the gate where a handful of fans loitered while waiting for autographs, prompting Louis to rush toward his son for a quick goodbye. “Good luck,” Louis said before hugging his son and kissing him gently on the cheek. Harrison kissed his dad’s cheek and then walked over to sign autographs for a few minutes before he was escorted into Busch Stadium by clubhouse assistant Mark Walsh.

Damn it. Get me a Kleenex.

Now that in and of itself would be a great story. One for the books. Something special.

Did the Bader family stop there, though?

Nope.

How about Harrison, the son, scoring the winning run for the Cardinals in a dramatic play at home plate in the bottom of the 9th while the whole family cheers him on? Would that be something I could interest you in?

Matt Carpenter’s arms are all of our arms, young Harrison. Son to Louis. Son to us all.

Cut to The Bader family in the stands:

The opposite of unhappy parents.

I can’t take it.

Too much. TOO MUCH.

To be fair he’s probably a bad dude, though. Right? He’s got to be a bad dude. This day has to have a twist ending.

My 1st column on Harrison Bader, from the 2016 AZ Fall League. "He'd go through a wall for you," Paul DeJong said. https://t.co/wZRqujY6GE — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) July 26, 2017

Run through a wall for you, me, all of us, eh?

Looks like we’re #Blessed. The Bader family is real. Harrison Bader is real.

Take a bow, Bader family. You’ve given St. Louis all the feels.

Photo: STLToday