What If I told you at the beginning of November of last year that the Cardinals would make the following moves this winter:

Trade for Marcell Ozuna to play LF

Sign Luke Gregerson as a 7th/8th inning guy

Sign Miles Mikolas to be 5th starter

Trade for RP Dominic Leone

Sign Greg Holland to close games

Re-sign Lance Lynn to be 3rd starter

Get Alex Reyes back on schedule for bullpen help (May-ish)

Promote Luke Weaver & Jack Flaherty to opening day roster

I don’t know about you, but I’d be pretty fired up for 2018.

The Cardinals might not (still) be as good as the Cubs heading into April, but I think they’d be in the hunt for the NL Central title. And they definitely wouldn’t be dropping a 5-14 against the small bears on us.

Here’s the thing…

That list above?

As of February 9th, it’s still possible.

Both Greg Holland and Lance Lynn have run into (possibly) the softest free-agent market ever.

Both have geared their off-season work to be ready to report to spring training this upcoming TUE or WED.

Both are still unsigned.

#MLB Lynn still on hold as spring training nears – JUPITER, Fla. • As his former teammates crossed the chalk lines Wednesday, made some throws, took some grounders and went through their early, informal spring workouts, Lance Lynn watched, briefly, fr… https://t.co/XN0QvbrnfD — XT Baseball (@xtbaseball) February 8, 2018

And both – somehow – could still become Cardinals.

Please don’t misread what I’m saying – I don’t think that the Cardinals will sign Holland, Lynn or both. I’m saying they COULD sign Holland, Lynn or both.

If they did?

I’m going to be in a much better head space about this team than I currently am entering the last true weekend of the MLB off-season.

So what about it, Cards?

Time to capitalize on a soft market?

Just because you expected the ‘powder to stay dry‘ until the trade deadline doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use it now.

