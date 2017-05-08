Raise your hand if you had the Reds in first place in the NL Central on May 8th.

Anyone?

Ok, how about the Cubs in third place?

No?

Five weeks through the MLB season this is where the division stands:

The following things are also true about the National League writ large:

Rockies are 20-12 and lead the NL West by 2.5 games

Giants are 10 games below.500 + have the worst winning % in the NL

Cubs are 7-9 in Wrigley Field after going 57-24 there in 2016

Mets, are, um, having an interesting season

Graphic above is not Photoshopped

Some media outlets aren’t as convinced that the NL is truly unzipped, though.

The pawns haven’t discovered their lot in life, they say. The Cubs have a standing offer to the fall classic – just need to find a date. All will be right before the calendar flips over to October.

Time will tell.

In the meantime we can all enjoy the blossoming of our next managerial controversy:

The Cardinals head to Miami to face the Marlins (13-17) to (possibly) fatten up before 5 straight games versus the Cubs and Red Sox.

Photo: Twitter