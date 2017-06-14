The gravitational pull towards .500 for the entire National League Central is strong.

If the Cardinals would have beat the Brewers last night in the second game of a double-header, no team in the NLC would have had a winning record… and we’re midway through June.

Want to know what not breaking away from the pack looks like?

Here are the last 10 games for every team in the division:

Brewers 5-5

Cubs 5-5

Cardinals 4-6

Pirates 5-5

Reds 4-6

If the Cardinals could have just won 1 of 4 in Cincinnati last weekend, it would have been a clean 5-5 sweep across the board!

I guess what I’m saying is I hope you loaded up on the Brewers in GM2 of Monday’s doubleheader and are reading this on a private jet on your way to the Bahamas. The Cardinals were losing that game last night – the division wouldn’t have it any other way!

Ying: Lance Lynn is stacking those free-agent bills. He lowered his ERA to 2.69 (now 4th in the NL) while picking up 8 strikeouts and his fifth win. Plus we got to see a suburb 3 inning save from Tyler Lyons.

Yang: Trevor Rosenthal entered GM2 in the 8th inning with the score tied 5-5. He left the game with it not being tied 5-5 and didn’t happen to record an out.

On my tombstone I want, "Died of a Trevor Rosenthal leadoff walk." #STLCards #Cardinals — John Rabe (@johnrabe) June 14, 2017

Ying: Welcome back Marco Gonzales! After missing 2016 with Tommy John surgery and spending the first couple of months of ’17 in the minor leagues, Gonzales got tabbed for the GM2 start. A feel good story everyone could look forward to after a the team’s 4th straight win.

Yang: Welp. That wasn’t much of a welcome back party.

I was curious about how good Gonzales has been at the MLB level, so I looked up the stats…

40.2 innings pitched

25 earned runs

1.648 WHIP

-0.3 WAR

8 home runs

There’s still some work to be done before the former 1st round draft pick gets a full time gig with the Cardinals.

Marco Gonzales gives up 3 homers in 3.1 innings in his MLB return. Second time around the order was not kind. — Steven Karr (@SKarrG0) June 14, 2017

Ying: The Cardinals bats were popping! 11 runs over 17 innings that even included a two-out rally in GM1 to salt away the win.

Yang: The 3 spot in the order produced a puny 1-9 line with 4 LOBsters. Did Pham and Piscotty join the chess club and we don’t know about it?

Asked Tommy Pham about Jhonny Peralta being DFA'd… #STLCards pic.twitter.com/3Mtm3u37Oe — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) June 9, 2017

Ying: 40,083 St. Louisans enjoying a beautiful summer day at Busch Stadium.

You get the point.

Every action with the 2017 Cardinals has an opposite and equal reaction.

This is the season of the ying and the yang. Onward to 81-81!

Photo: Wikimedia