Happy Thanksgiving!

I don’t know how I came across this video, but I did.

As of this post it has 3.7M views, so I guess I’m not the only one.

Anyway…

It’s just a pleasant four plus minutes of a dude giving away iPhone X’s to strangers. One of which is wearing a Cardinals hat, so I assume he’s a Cardinals fan.

I promise you there’s no trick here. No big twist.

Just some people getting a pretty awesome surprise.

Yes, this was a view grab by the uploader.

And, sure, there could have been some tie-in with Apple (this phone release cycle they gave a bunch of YouTubers first looks at the unit).

I don’t care to do any research to find out any further information.

Today – on Thanksgiving – I’m just going to believe that there are still a few good things on the internet left for us to enjoy.

Cheers to you!

Photo: YouTube