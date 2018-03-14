Just in case you’ve come to the site over the past couple of weeks and wondered angrily “where are the words, bro?”… it’s spring training. Things are happening.
I totally understand.
I know all 4 of you are worried.
Long story short?
I got offered a new job with a new company and took it. I moved (approximately) 800 miles west. And I’ve been in the process of sorting all the things that come with those two sentences out.
Normal is within reach, though.
And hopefully a more regular posting schedule will soon follow.
Thank you for your continued support.
+++++
Also, Bloguin is making some changes to the backend of the site.
You might notice a few changes over the next couple of weeks that will hopefully produce some nice enhancements to your user experience.
More to come soon.
+++++
Before you go, a couple of things on my mind after 17 spring training games…
1. I hope that one day we get the full story behind the Lance Lynn/Cardinals beef.
2. This. Deep breath. DEEP breath.
3. Miles Mikolas has flashed some skills after a rocky start. He’ll need to have a good April or he’s going to get sick of hearing about 1 year and 12 million dollars real quick.
4. The Luke Weaver hype train is pulling out of the station.
5. I wrote a post about piece that Jon Doble @ Redbird Dugout created where he suggested fair market value for Lance Lynn was 125M – 140M over 5/6 years. My position was that Lynn would get more than that.
As always, don’t listen to me.
Photo: CAE