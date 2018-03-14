Quantcast
What’s Going On Over Here?
Posted by on March 14, 2018

Just in case you’ve come to the site over the past couple of weeks and wondered angrily “where are the words, bro?”… it’s spring training. Things are happening.

I totally understand.

I know all 4 of you are worried.

Long story short?

I got offered a new job with a new company and took it. I moved (approximately) 800 miles west. And I’ve been in the process of sorting all the things that come with those two sentences out.

Normal is within reach, though.

And hopefully a more regular posting schedule will soon follow.

Thank you for your continued support.

+++++

Also, Bloguin is making some changes to the backend of the site.

You might notice a few changes over the next couple of weeks that will hopefully produce some nice enhancements to your user experience.

More to come soon.

+++++

Before you go, a couple of things on my mind after 17 spring training games…

1. I hope that one day we get the full story behind the Lance Lynn/Cardinals beef.

2. This. Deep breath. DEEP breath.

3. Miles Mikolas has flashed some skills after a rocky start. He’ll need to have a good April or he’s going to get sick of hearing about 1 year and 12 million dollars real quick.

4. The Luke Weaver hype train is pulling out of the station.

5. I wrote a post about piece that Jon Doble @ Redbird Dugout created where he suggested fair market value for Lance Lynn was 125M – 140M over 5/6 years. My position was that Lynn would get more than that.

As always, don’t listen to me.

Photo: CAE