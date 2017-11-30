It appears it’s just a matter of time before Gio Stanton comes to grips with the fact that he’s moving to St. Louis for at least the next three summers and that’s that.

He’s rich.

And he’s going to need a place when he’s in town.

So let’s help him find his first Midwest home.

+++++

According to the USA Today, Stanton has a pretty nice set-up in Miami.

The South Florida Business Journal reports Stanton paid between 1.8M and 6.6M for this 5 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom condo.

So let’s use those parameters on Zillow.com to see what’s currently on the market in the STL that’s a good comp.

Looks like we’ve got 7 options in the area. Thought we might have more to work with – BUT NO WORRIES – we’ll make this work.

Gio is a busy guy and as the Holidays get closer, his time is at a premium, so why don’t we just rank the best 3 options and he can pick one?

OPTION 1: 11 Brentmoor Park (Clayton)

From Zillow:

Renovated! Stunning 3-story historic landmark built by Howard Van Doren Shaw on a 1.6 acre lot in Brentmoor Park! The renovation by Higgonbotham and noted interior designer Sohaila Danesh, combined the original features with updated state of art finishes throughout the home to create a modern elegance.The entryway pulls you into a music room that overlooks the 3 french doors leading out to loggia with a spectacular view of the grounds. Original stained glass windows in the renovated main floor wine room, complete with a custom wall/wine cooler. New chef’s kitchen offers top of the line appliances and finishes. The renovated Butlers Pantry expands storage and entertaining flow. Master suite offers custom his/her walk in closets, gorgeous master bath, and sun room off the bedroom. Custom high quality 18 zone audio /video automation system installed by Eco High Fidelity and Fusion Media. 2nd floor laundry/utility room. 3 additional 2nd floor en suites each completely renovated and unique.

Cost: 3.499M (estimated 12,954/mo in mortgage payments)

Pros?

A loggia (I assume rich people know what a loggia is?)

Never heard of an ‘en suite’ but they sound nice

A very bright kitchen (just like in Miami!)

Cons?

Zillow’s Zestimate has the price closer to 2.9M than the 3.5M ask

Real close to Wash U and Wash U ragers are known to get out of hand

Future kids would be enrolled at Clayton High School (KIDDING)

OPTION 2: 26 Southmoor Drive (Clayton)

From Zillow:

Better than new! This beautiful renovation of a handsome Clayton home proudly showcases 6 beds, 8 baths and over 6,250 sq. ft. of entirely updated, rebuilt, and reconstructed living area above ground. Dream kitchen features a 10 ft. long walnut island, Viking Professional appliances, (dual ovens, 6 burners + griddle, custom range hood, 48 inch refrigerator) + hand-crafted maple kitchen inset cabinetry painted Eider White, quartz counters, and marble backsplash. Job-finished oak flooringthroughout. Leaded glass french doors, elegantly carved wood mantle, restored vintage chandeliers, custom radiator covers, herring-bone marble floor. Master bath features heated marble floors; double vanity and linen tower; SmartBidet toilet with remote control; luxury marble walk-in shower with two rainshower heads + hand-helds; and a claw foot soaking tub.For relaxing and entertaining, the private rear of the house opens to a beautiful patio and pool area, all on a full 1/2 acre level lot.

Cost: 1.925M (estimated 7,125/mo in mortgage payments)

Pros?

That pool wouldn’t be out of place along South Beach!

Real close to good hospitals in case a second opinion is ever needed

In 2016 the property taxes were reduced by 2.7%

Cons?

Not much security… will probably have to deal with trick or treaters

Raking leaves, not balls, is going to be a new thing to learn

Pool is kind of shaped like Little Caesars mascot

OPTION 2: 7100 Delmar Blvd (University City)

From Zillow:

Truly a rare opportunity to own a piece of St. Louis History! Designed in 1912 by renowned architect Theodore Link (designer of St. Louis Union Station), this stately Georgian Revival is an estate like no other. Known as the Rand Mansion, this is one of the most prestigious homes in University City! Boasting 8+ bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half baths, gracious formal living room, elegant dining room, high end gourmet kitchen, conservatory, billiard room, family room, library, main floor laundry and your own private movie theatre! Outside sits a carriage house with a guest suite as well as space for six vehicles. Boasting over 10,000 square feet on close to 1 acre, this unique property holds a coveted title on the National Register of Historic Places.

Cost: 2M (estimated 7,401/mo in mortgage payments)

Pros?

Historic!

A pool room (with art of people sitting too close to people playing pool)

A flagpole

Cons?

Those floorings

That furniture

Is this allowed to be filmed at a registered national historical place?

+++++

So there you go.

Three really solid choices for you, Gio.

No need for a finders fee. Just invite us over for the housewarming party.

Photo: WP Clipart