As of this posting, 80.9% of residents in Puerto Rico do not have power.

That is 4/5ths of a United States territory that (as of 2016) counts 3,411,307 people as residents.

So…

As of this posting, there are 2,759,747 United States residents that do not have power.

Here are entire states that have less than 2, 759,747 residents:

Wyoming (563,626)

Vermont (625,741)

North Dakota (672,591)

Alaska (710,231)

South Dakota (814,180)

Delaware (897,934)

Montana (989,415)

Rhode Island (1,052,567)

New Hampshire (1,316,470)

Maine (1,328,361)

Hawaii (1,360,301)

Idaho (1,567,582)

Nebraska (1,826,341)

West Virginia (1,852,994)

New Mexico (2,059,179)

Nevada (2,700,551)

That is 16 states.

16 states have an equal or lesser amount of total population less than the number of people currently without power in Puerto Rico.

On Friday, it will be 1 month that people have lived without power.

So…

As of this posting, there are 2,759,747 United States residents that do not have power and have not had power for almost an entire month.

Shit is serious.

Yadier Molina could be doing anything he wants today.

He’s doing that.

That’s why he is and always will be if not your favorite Cardinals player, one of your favorite Cardinals player.

If you’d like to help: LINK HERE FOR OPTIONS

Photo: USA Today