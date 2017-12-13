Marcell Ozuna has been traded to the St. Louis Cardinals.
In return, the Marlins will be receiving a TBD assortment of players that will be announced at a later time. Rumors have identified MiLB pitcher Sandy Alcantara as the centerpiece of the deal. He’s currently ranked as the Cardinals 9th best prospect.
+++++
Mr. Ozuna had a great 2017 season for the Marlins:
- 191 hits
- .312 average
- 37 home runs
- 124 RBIs
- .548 slugging
- 5.8 WAR
- NL All-Star
- NL Gold Glove
He played 152 games in LF in 2017 (3 in CF/1 in RF/2 as DH) and is expected to play LF for the Cardinals.
He will be playing his age 28 season in ’18 and is arbitration eligible for both ’18 and ’19.
He made 3.5M in ’17 and his salary will be much higher for ’18, but is TBD (expected to be in the 10-11M range). He can become an unrestricted free agent after the ’19 season if he isn’t signed by the Cardinals before then to a longer deal.
Here’s some information about Mr. Ozuna…
Social media links:
- Twitter (doesn’t have verified account)
- Facebook (doesn’t have verified account)
- Snapchat (doesn’t have verified account)
Nickname:
Wife:
Bit of a baller herself…
Things to know:
- He declined an invitation to ride on Jose Fernandez’s boat the night he died
- This is a shirt that his wife (video above) probably doesn’t love that is for sale
- Brandon Phillips is back in our lives, looks like
- He trains with elite baseball players during the off-season
- He was born in the Dominican Republic
- Seems like a pretty humble guy in his interviews
- Some putouts are more creative than others in left field
Swing breakdown:
2017 Highlights:
Instant reaction:
Welcome to St. Louis, Marcell!
Photo: Vox