One of the most exciting days of the fantasy baseball season is draft day. Like Spring Training, it’s an opportunity to wipe the slate clean from the year before and begin a new quest to win a championship.

Everyone focuses on who to chase after in the early rounds, but picking the right guys to take fliers on at the end can be even more important to the ultimate success or failure of your squad.

Earlier this week on FNTSY Sports Network’s The Rotation, I joined Garion Thorne to discuss five different players who currently have an average draft position (ADP) outside of the top 300. Those guys are Jeanmar Gomez, Kevin Pillar, Wei-Yin Chen, Ryan Schimpf and Joe Panik.

Obviously, they aren’t serious thoughts on draft day until the very end for a reason. But is there any potential upside to grabbing one and stashing for the time being?

Check out the video right here to see what we had to say about it.

