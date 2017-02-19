Major League Baseball is a game of prospects. Those who play fantasy baseball are constantly looking for the next big prospect to stash on their bench late in drafts or off the waiver wire in hopes that it’ll reap huge dividends down the line.

Just think about how happy those who scooped up players like Adam Duvall or Gary Sanchez were right before they went completely bonkers. That kind of waiver acquisition is quite literally a game-changer.

So, who is going to be that player in 2017? It very well could be someone nobody is talking about at the moment, but there are a number of incoming rookies and top prospects poised to make an impact for the respective squads this season.

I recently wrote an article for numberFire detailing five young players with breakout potential. While Alex Reyes is unfortunately already on the shelf because of Tommy John surgery, catcher Tom Murphy of the Colorado Rockies has an interesting case.

He’s flashed big power in limited big-league experience (.266/.341/.608 with 8 home runs and 22 RBI in 88 plate appearances since 2015), but is expected to share catching duties with Tony Wolters this season.

Does he have breakout potential? Will he get enough playing time to warrant stashing him? I talked about that with Garion Thorne on FNTSY Network’s The Rotation this week. Give a listen here:

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference. Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.

Thanks for reading! If you’d like to jumpstart your sportswriting career and aren’t sure how, check out my eBook. Don’t forget to follow me on Twitter so we can chat about baseball: @mmusico8.