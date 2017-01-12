The 2017 MLB regular season is coming fast, which means fantasy baseball is coming equally as fast. When it comes to draft-day preparation, focusing on potential sleepers and players that hold some late-round value are more important to sift through than the early-round studs.

We know everyone wants pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale or Noah Syndergaard, but what about the dudes nobody is talking about that can fill out the back of your fantasy rotation while providing solid production? That’s where championships are really won.

I had the pleasure of joining Garion Thorne of FNTSY Sports Network’s The Rotation to talk about some intriguing starting pitchers for 2017, focusing mostly on Jon Gray and Robbie Ray. Check out the video below to see what we had to say about them.

