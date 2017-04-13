Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has seemingly had the potential of being a fantasy baseball asset for quite some time, but he hasn’t been able to put it all together. Part of that has been because of his health (no more than 120 games in a single season during his career), but he’s also just struck out a ton over the years.

Between 2015 and 2016, Souza’s strikeout rate has settled in just under a whopping 34.0%. And sure, he’s also produced a walk rate above 10.0% in each of those campaigns, but that’s a lot of punchouts.

So far this season, though — albeit in just over a week of action — Souza has more walks (6) than strikeouts (5) through 38 plate appearances. That’s not a sustainable pace for him, but is he finally maturing into a player worth investing in?

That’s what Garion Thorne and I discussed earlier this week on FNTSY Sports Network’s The Rotation. Check it out below.

About Matt Musico



Matt Musico currently manages Chin Music Baseball, contributes to The Sports Daily and is also an editor for numberFire. He has written for FanDuel Insider and Bleacher Report in the past. He’s a lover of all baseball, especially the Mets.

Email Twitter

