In recent years, the Pittsburgh Pirates have consistently taken pitchers who seemed to be at a crossroads and helped revitalize their respective careers.

Guys like Francisco Liriano, Edison Volquez, J.A. Happ and plenty of others have enabled the organization to get more production out of their starting rotation than anyone could’ve ever imagined on a yearly basis. While not even pitching coach Ray Searage could’ve helped the group from 2016 be productive as a unit, there are reasons to be optimistic about the 2017 bunch.

Gerrit Cole being healthy and leading the way is certainly a good start, followed by young hurler Jameson Taillon and a rejuvenated Ivan Nova, along with Chad Kuhl and Drew Hutchinson.

There is also Tyler Glasnow, who is looking to make an impact after 23.1 big-league innings last season. Does he have the potential to be a breakout player in 2017, in both real life and in fantasy baseball? That’s what I talked about with Garion Thorne a couple weeks ago on FNTSY Network’s The Rotation.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference. Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.

