Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, no stranger to the disabled list, was taken out of the game against the Phillies after injuring his hamstring while receiving the ball at first base. Harvey was through 5 2/3 innings while only giving up two runs, walking one and striking out six before he was lifted.

In 2016, Harvey was placed on the 60-day disabled list after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery which resulted from shoulder discomfort.