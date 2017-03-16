The Lorenzo Romar era at the University of Washington has come to an end after 15 years and a disastrous 2016-17 season. Romar amassed 298 wins and 195 losses at Washington through 15 seasons of turning a dormant team into an NCAA contender and Pac-10/Pac-12 franchise.

However, after finishing the 2011-2012 season 24-11, Romar could not stop being mediocre. The 2011-2012 season was followed up with 16, 15, 15, 15 loss seasons and a 22 loss season in 2016-2016. Romar lost his mojo after the 2011-2012 season and the Huskies did not finish above 6th in the Pac-12.

The Huskies will now look towards some younger coaching options to take over a once promising program.