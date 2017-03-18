Posted byon
For just the fifth time ever and first time since 2007, the #1-#4 seeds all advances to the round of 32. The first two days haven’t been full of excitement with a rare upset sprinkled throughout.
Saturday, 3/18:
#1 Villanova v. #8 Wisconsin
#5 Virginia v. #4 Florida
#1 Gonzaga v. #8 Northwestern
#5 Notre Dame v. #4 West Virginia
#11 Xavier v. #3 Florida State
#7 St. Mary’s v. #2 Arizona
#12 Middle Tennessee v. #4 Butler
#5 Iowa State v. #4 Purdue
Sunday, 3/19
#11 USC v. #3 Baylor
#7 South Carolina v. #2 Duke
#1 Kansas v. #9 Michigan State
#11 University of Rhode Island v. #3 Oregon
#7 Michigan v. #2 Louisville
#1 UNC v. #8 Arkansas
#6 Cincinnati v. #3 UCLA
#10 Wichita State v. #2 University of Kentucky