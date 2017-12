Per Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports, Saint Joseph’s University Forward Charlie Brown will be out against the Temple Owls in a Saturday match up. Brown has been suffering from a fractured left wrist all season and has yet to appear in a game. The 4-4 Hawks were hoping to get Brown back for the local rivalry game but it appears Coach Phil Martelli will hold him out at least one more game.

