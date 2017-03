For the first time in over 40 years, the South Carolina Gamecocks men’s basketball team has won an NCAA tournament game. The Gamecocks overcame a first half deficit to beat Marquette and advance to a 3rd round game on Sunday. Sindarius Thornwell was the force the Gamecocks needed with 29 points on 10-19 shooting. The 7th seeded Gamecocks will face the 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils on Sunday.

FUN FACT: 203 teams have won an NCAA game since the Gamecocks last won an NCAA tournament game.