OF Daniel Nava fought for a roster spot with the Philadelphia Phillies in Spring Training. He won that spot and he has proven, in his first game, that the Phillies made the correct decision. The 34-year-old has two at-bats with the Phillies and both at-bats resulted in homeruns. Nava is tied for the MLB lead in homeruns in this very young season.

Nava is coming off of a 2016 season in which he spent 45 games with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and 9 games with the Kansas City Royals.