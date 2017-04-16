Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper’s second home run of the day was a walk off three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies. Harper’s home runs were the third and fourth home runs of his season and the fourth, possibly most important, came against new Phillies closer Joaquin Benoit. Harper has been reaching base at a 44% rate before his game against the Phillies today and is making a quick case, in the young season, as an MVP candidate. Fantasy owners beware: Harper will surely get hurt and spend some time on the disabled list this year. Benoit teed it up for Harper with a straight fastball right down the plate and you can see the rest of the sequence below…