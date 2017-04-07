Tim Tebow has received constant criticism for turning his attention to baseball. Some media members have claimed that “it’s not fair” Tebow gets to play professional baseball when others have worked their entire lives to get a shot. I call BS. If Tebow is good enough that a team will sign him than so be it. If Tebow is being used as a public relations prop than so be it. Either way, he’s getting a shot. He’s a good Christian guy and he’s receiving far too much hate for being forthright with his beliefs and his attempt to play major league baseball.

Tim Tebow hit a home run in his first minor league AB…and stopped at 2nd base (Video via @CarsonAnnMason)pic.twitter.com/chZtscBFH8 — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) April 7, 2017