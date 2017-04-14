Starting pitcher James Kaprielian hasn’t had much professional pitching experience since being drafted by the New York Yankees in 2015 with the 15th overall pick out of UCLA. The righty has pitched a total of 29 professional innings over two season. Kaprielian lost his 2016 season after a few starts due to continued inflammation and discomfort in his right elbow. The discomfort and inflammation continued and Kaprielian will be headed for Tommy John surgery on April 18th rendering him inactive for all of 2017 and some of 2018.

Kaprielian’s fastball has been clocked at 99 but generally sits in the mid-90’s. Scouts have also said that his secondary pitches are plus pitches but his biggest weakness is health. Kaprielian, with good health and the ability to stay on the mound, could be making his major league debut this year but the baseball god’s have other plans.