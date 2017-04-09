South Carolina native Xavier Thomas has made his decision to stay in his home state. Thomas, the number one prospect in the 2018 class, has committed to the national champion Clemson Tigers. The rich are getting richer. 247sports has Clemson ranked as the 5th best recruiting class with two commitments from 5-star prospects; QB Trevor Lawrence joining Thomas as 5-star prospects.

There is no doubt Clemson will continue to reel in big time prospects in their 2018 class with a national championship on their resume and, arguably, the best practice facility in the country plus one of the best leaders in Dabo Swinney.