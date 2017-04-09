Toronto Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson left Sunday’s game versus the Tampa Bay Rays with a calf injury. The Blue Jays have said that Donaldson should be available for Tuesday’s game. One thing is for certain; it’s not good news for a Blue Jays team that has struggled during the first week of the 2017 season with Donaldson being one of the lone bright spots. The 31-year old has hit .350/.458/.550 with 1 home run in 24 plate appearances for the 1-4 Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays had Ryan Goins replace Donaldson. Infielder Darwin Barney is the only other player on the Blue Jays MLB roster with experience at 3B. Barney could be the fill-in for Donaldson if a future disabled list stint is required.