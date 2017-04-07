The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed pitcher Rich Hill on the disabled list retroactive to Thursday with a blister on his pitching hand. The 37-year-old start pitching has started one game in 2017 and lasted 5 innings, surrendering 1 run, striking out 5 and walking none. Hill made his way to the Dodgers in 2016 via trade. The Dodgers traded three players for Hill and Josh Reddick and the Dodgers resigned Hill in the off season to a three year deal worth north of $46 million.

Depending on if Hill’s blister cooperates, he may only miss one start. For fantasy purposes, its best to stash him on the bench for now and give him a chance once he comes back from the disabled list. However, blisters have been known to give pitchers problems for a long period of time. Be careful with Rich Hill on your fantasy team.