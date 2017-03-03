77-year-old Monte Kiffin is back in coaching again. This time he joins his son, Lane Kiffin, at Florida Atlantic University as a coaching aide. Monte Kiffin comes to Florida Atlantic from the Jacksonville Jaguars where he served as a defensive assistant. Prior to his time with the Jaguars, Kiffin spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, USC Trojans, and as his son’s defensive coordinator with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2009.

Kiffin has been coaching across six decades starting out as a graduate assistant for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kiffin is best known for his Tampa-2 defense with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he was defensive coordinator for 12 seasons.