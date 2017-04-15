Ohio State football continues to have a rabid following. This year’s spring football game has sold out their 82,000 available tickets to the game which is impressive considering the last two year’s the numbers surpassed 100,000. The Buckeyes are currently in the middle of a $42 million renovation to their stadium which limits the amount of available seats.

The Buckeyes, while getting ready and knocking the rust off for the 2017 season, will be hosting some big name recruits such as quarterback Emory Jones, running back Zamir White, and offensive lineman Jackson Carman amongst others.