Asa Martin, the 10th ranked running back in the 2018 football recruiting class, recently received an offer from defending national champion Clemson. Clemson isn’t the first offer. In fact, they are Martin’s 25th offer, and they will not be the last. Among the many teams that have offered Martin a scholarship, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Baylor and a multitude of other teams remain in the mix. Martin hasn’t said which way he is leaning and has not even offered a top list of schools he is considering. Whichever school he picks will be getting a 5’11”, 195 pound running back. Martin has stated that he will make his decision on August 24th. Florida, Clemson, Auburn, and Alabama will be featured heavily in his decision making process.

PREDICTION: Martin will pick Alabama. In May, the Crimson Tide lost a committment from running back Dameon Pierce. Based on that loss, they will go hard after Martin to ensure they have one of the best running backs in the country featured in their 2018 recruiting class.