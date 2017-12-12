Lamar Jackson shows off tuxedo for Heisman Trophy presentation

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was looking fresh for Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Jackson, along with Baker Mayfield and Bryce Love, was named as the three finalists to win the trophy, and he dressed to impress. Check out this white tuxedo he was seen wearing before the big event.

And here’s a video showing the outfit — including the shoes — he was seen rocking for the trophy presentation.

@bally @personacustomclothiers @brackishbowties A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on Dec 9, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Jackson may be a huge underdog to win the trophy, with Mayfield currently listed as the heavy favorite, but he’ll be looking sharp at the ceremony at least. Maybe afterwards he will play to win some of the big jackpots available at Royal Vegas casino.

This funny t-shirt perfectly sums up Tennessee’s head coaching search

Tennessee has finally managed to hire a head coach to lead its football team, as the university hired Randy Pruitt on Thursday.

It did, however come at the expense of Tennessee looking like a far-from-attractive program that not too many people were interested in being a part of. The university reportedly offered Greg Schiano the job, and he was set to take it, until fans began protesting against him, which wasn’t something you normally see.

But the team hired Pruitt, and the search is now officially over, which means it’s time for t-shirts such as this “I survived the Tennessee head coaching search” one to be produced.

The Rocky Top Roller Coaster ride has ended. Please exit to your left and take all your personal belongings with you. https://t.co/hktx3L6O3G #Vols pic.twitter.com/YhUGqjfnoK — Dominic Bonvissuto (@dombonvissuto) December 7, 2017

Tennessee is a dumpster fire right now. We’ll see if Pruitt is able to turn things around.