After 4 seasons and a 19-30 record, the University of California has parted ways with head coach Sonny Dykes. Dykes came to Cal with big expectations but started his career with a 1-11 record in 2013, followed by a 5-7 year in 2014. 2015 was Dykes’ best year at Cal and his only bowl appearance, finishing 8-5 but 2016 was par for the course with a final record of 5-7.

Dykes just signed a contract extension, after the 2015 season, that would have kept him in place until after the 2019 season. His new contract awarded him a $2.41 million annual salary including a $250,000 signing bonus. This good news was short lived with another disappointing season for the Cal Golden Bears football team in 2016.

Dykes came to Cal by way of Louisiana Tech where he was head coach for three seasons compiling a record of 22-15. His 2011 La Tech team finished 8-5 including a loss in the Poinsetta Bowl. His 2012 team gave him a career high in wins with 9.