USC Star Adoree’ Jackson Announces Decision
January 16, 2017

USC star defensive back Adoree’ Jackson announced his decision to forego his senior year with the Trojans and enter the 2017 NFL draft.

The defensive back-wide receiver-returner was one of the most exciting college football players in the country. In 2016, Jackson broke out as a defensive back by registering a career high five interceptions and career high 55 tackles.

As a returner, Jackson scored four touchdowns (2 PR/2KR) and averaged 29.5 yards on kick returns and 15.8 yards on punt returns making him one of the most dynamic players in the country.

Offensively, Jackson only registered 9 touches compared to 34 in his sophomore year. Ultimately, Jackson will be drafted as a defensive back/returner with a slight chance to take some snaps on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL.