USC star defensive back Adoree’ Jackson announced his decision to forego his senior year with the Trojans and enter the 2017 NFL draft.

The defensive back-wide receiver-returner was one of the most exciting college football players in the country. In 2016, Jackson broke out as a defensive back by registering a career high five interceptions and career high 55 tackles.

As a returner, Jackson scored four touchdowns (2 PR/2KR) and averaged 29.5 yards on kick returns and 15.8 yards on punt returns making him one of the most dynamic players in the country.

Offensively, Jackson only registered 9 touches compared to 34 in his sophomore year. Ultimately, Jackson will be drafted as a defensive back/returner with a slight chance to take some snaps on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL.