These never get old. Maybe it’s because I am a veteran and know what it’s like to spend months in another country without seeing family. Maybe it’s because I’m just patriotic and love being an American. Either way, the video below shows an Army remember returning home and surprising his family at the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2017 spring football game.

You know it's a special moment when you get all the feels during a coin toss. Well done, @HuskerFBNation! https://t.co/IUEyFdixG2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 15, 2017