Myrtle Beach Pelicans outfield and Chicago Cubs prospect Daniel Spingola ain’t scare of fences. The only thing he is worried about is catching the fly ball that was headed to the fence. Spingola, drafted in the 31st round of the 2015 draft, has torn up A-Ball for the Cubs in the young season with a slash line of .310/.444/.552 across 29 at-bats but he has made the news for his defense.