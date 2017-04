The man with 755 home runs, Hank Aaron, was chosen to throw out the first pitch at the Atlanta Braves new stadium, named Sun Bank Trust Stadium. The Braves have eaten a lot of crow after asking the citizens to take on much of the financial burden to support the stadium but this moment — Hank Aaron delivering the first pitch to long time manager Bobby Cox — may have made it all worth it.

MLB Video: Hank Aaron throws out ceremonial first pitch to officially open Braves' new ballpark (ESPN) https://t.co/nXQgEliavH — ChuckBaby (@TheChuckGilliam) April 15, 2017