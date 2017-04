The Minnesota Gophers football team has had themselves quite a week. From giving a scholarship to a walk-on player through an Easter Egg Hunt to inviting a fan on the field during the spring game to field a punt, PJ Fleck has instituted excitement within the Gophers program. Watch below as a fan fails miserably in attempting to field a punt with 11 players running at him.

Apparently, catching a punt isn't as easy as it looks. 😂 #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/wPghRJ8z47 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2017