We see things like this around this time every year. Spring practice is ending and a college football team has an extra scholarship (unless the team is Alabama and they do not have enough scholarships). Therefore, they want to reward one of their walk-ons who has displayed leadership or skill on the field with a scholarship. What you’ll see below is one of the more creative ways in delivering a scholarship to a walk-on courtesy of Minnesota Gophers coach PJ Fleck. The recipient of the scholarship is LB Blake Cashman. Cashman has played in every game since walking on at Minnesota. Last year, Cashman recorded 45 tackles and was named the Holiday Bowl Defensive Most Valuable Player. After his performance the last two years, he is definitely worthy of this scholarship.